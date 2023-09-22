Watch Now
Nickelodeon’s Loud Family Celebrates Halloween in Brand-New Original Movie

Nickelodeon’s Loud Family celebrates Halloween in a brand-new original movie: "A Really Haunted Loud House." It premieres on Thursday, September 28.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 22, 2023
Nickelodeon’s Loud Family celebrates Halloween in a brand-new original movie: A Really Haunted Loud House. We're talking with director and executive producer Jonathan Judge!

Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, the brand-new original feature-length movie, A Really Haunted Loud House has the Louds returning with their annual Halloween Spooktacular, filled with frightful tricks, delightful treats, spellbinding costumes, and original music.

A Really Haunted Loud House premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

