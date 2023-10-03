Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Nick Carter Coming to the Straz Center on October 22

Nick Carter is coming to the Straz Center on Sunday, October 22!
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 08:09:59-04

Nick Carter is coming to the Straz Center on Sunday, October 22! We're talking to him about what you can expect from his show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Nick Carter was a superstar before he turned 20. As a member of the Backstreet Boys, he was topping the charts and performing for sold-out arenas full of screaming, adoring fans. Even before that, though, Nick had plenty of years of experience behind him, honing his chops as a singer, dancer, and actor. He’s continued racking up music and screen credits, solo and with the Backstreet Boys. He wrapped up a world tour with the Backstreet Boys in May and is focusing on his solo work and his new single, “Hurts to Love You.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com