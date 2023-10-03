Nick Carter Coming to the Straz Center on October 22

Nick Carter is coming to the Straz Center on Sunday, October 22! We're talking to him about what you can expect from his show.

Nick Carter was a superstar before he turned 20. As a member of the Backstreet Boys, he was topping the charts and performing for sold-out arenas full of screaming, adoring fans. Even before that, though, Nick had plenty of years of experience behind him, honing his chops as a singer, dancer, and actor. He’s continued racking up music and screen credits, solo and with the Backstreet Boys. He wrapped up a world tour with the Backstreet Boys in May and is focusing on his solo work and his new single, “Hurts to Love You.”