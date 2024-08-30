Nice Product, Nice Planes: Breeze Airways Offers Route From Tampa to Raleigh-Durham, NC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways has been voted one of the best domestic airlines by Travel & Leisure readers for the third year in a row. There is a reason for that! We're talking with Captain Andrew Jensen.

One of Breeze Airways' popular routes is Tampa to Raleigh-Durham, NC. It runs Mondays and Fridays through September 2, and then switches to Sundays and Thursdays.

For more information or to book a flight, visit FlyBreeze.com.