Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker on Stage at the Straz Center Dec. 21-23

Next Generation Ballet is bringing a glittering holiday tradition to the Straz Center this month! The Nutcracker is on stage Dec. 21-23.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 12, 2023
It'll take you into a fantastical world of dazzling dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents, and timeless ballet music.

Featuring Next Generation Ballet’s award-winning young dancers alongside guest principal dancers from powerhouse companies nationwide, this family-favorite ballet is not one to be missed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

