Newk's Eatery is leading the way of fast casual with it's culinary driven menu prepared in Newk's open view kitchen. Newk's is an eatery built on made from scratch recipes using the highest quality ingredients. Newk's has a diverse menu that offers something for everyone from Grilled all white meat chicken breast to Sushi grade Ahi tuna, scratch made sauces and dressings, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, home-made soups and Newcomb's family Mac & Cheese. We offer Dine In, Grab & Go or Catering.

September 3rd-30th, dine in at any Newk's and a portion of the proceeds goes to The Ovarian Cancer Research Fund