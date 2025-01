The incredible songbook of the Bee Gees is coming to life at the Mahaffey Theater!

The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show is comprised of some of Long Island New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented players.

They're performing for one night only at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater — Friday, January 24 at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.