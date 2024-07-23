New Worlds Reading Offering Free Books to Help Young Readers

More than one million VPK – 5th grade students in Florida are currently eligible to receive FREE books and reading activities each month of the school year through the New Worlds Reading Initiative.

As students transition into the new school year, the program is helping Florida students meet grade-level reading expectations by offering nine free books and reading activities in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Braille each year.

Since its launch in December 2021, New Worlds Reading has shipped more than 7 million books, with enrollment increasing by 45% last school year.

To be eligible, students must be VPK – 5th graders who are not yet meeting grade-level expectations in reading in Florida VPK programs, public schools, and charter schools.

Florida families can visit NewWorldsReading.com for more information.