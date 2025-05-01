New 'Wonders of Wetlands' Exhibit at Great Explorations Children’s Museum in St. Pete

The Great Explorations Children’s Museum is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest interactive exhibit, Wonders of Wetlands, designed to educate children and families about the vital role Florida’s wetlands play in water filtration and ecosystem support. This innovative exhibit, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, invites visitors to explore wetlands as Earth’s natural filtration system through engaging, hands-on activities. The exhibit opens to the public on May 5.

The Wonders of Wetlands exhibit features a variety of interactive stations, including an aquifer terrarium, pollution and filtration displays, and live plant and animal enclosures. These elements allow children to see firsthand how wetlands clean water, protect wildlife habitats, and connect directly to the water resources used daily by communities. By fostering curiosity and conservation awareness, the exhibit aims to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

The exhibit is made possible through a generous $250,000 sponsorship from Tampa Bay Water, approved in May 2024. This five-year partnership emphasizes environmental education and water conservation through engaging, family-friendly experiences.

Great Explorations Children’s Museum has long been a cornerstone for hands-on learning in the Tampa Bay area, offering exhibits and programs that stimulate creativity and discovery for children ages 10 and under.

The Wonders of Wetlands exhibit adds a vital environmental education component to the museum’s diverse offerings, reinforcing the importance of wetlands in Florida’s natural landscape and water system.

For more information about the exhibit and upcoming events, visit GreatEx.org.