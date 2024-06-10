Watch Now
New Technology Helps Blood Donors Get Over Fear of Needles

A new "mixed reality" technology helps with the fear of needles
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jun 09, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

The U.S. is currently experiencing a blood shortage, and it’s made worse by the fact that many people under 30 are less likely to donate. Fear of needles and anxiety about the process can keep donors of all ages on the sidelines. New technology by Abbott can make a difference. We interviewed a first-time blood donor to hear about her experience.

