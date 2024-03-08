Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

New Tampa’s YogaSix Is Accessible to All With a Unique & Immersive Experience

We're taking you to YogaSix in New Tampa! They offer a sensory yoga experience accessible to all with a unique and immersive experience.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 08:20:12-05

We're taking you to YogaSix in New Tampa! They offer a sensory yoga experience accessible to all with a unique and immersive experience.

YogaSix delivers life-enhancing benefits through its six core classes: Y6 101, Y6 Stretch, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt & Flow. They have a wide range of class schedule options to choose from and they are open seven days a week!

YogaSix is located at 8602 Hunters Village Road in New Tampa. For more information, visit YogaSix.com/New-Tampa or call (813) 499-9503.

If you mention the Morning Blend when purchasing a single-studio membership plan, you can get 50% off. *Only valid at the YogaSix New Tampa location*

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com