New Research Shows Most Women Unaware About the Link Between Breast Density & Cancer

New research shows most women are unaware of the link between breast density and cancer. An OB/GYN physician and breast cancer previvor join us to share insights on breast density and the importance of genetic testing and family history to help women and their clinicians take early preventive action.
The nationwide Cancer Risk Survey: Breast Cancer Edition by Myriad Genetics has brought to light a significant knowledge gap among women regarding breast cancer risk—most don't realize that dense breast tissue could increase their risk of cancer.

OB-GYN Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt and Breast Cancer Previvor Ashley Dedmon join us to discuss how to bridge this gap and ensure women are equipped with the information they need for early detection.

The survey, now in its third year, focused on understanding the role of breast density and cancer risk among women ages 18+ in the U.S. Key survey takeaways include:

44% of women do not understand breast density and 63% of women do not know there is a connection between breast density and cancer risk.

Though dense breast tissue is normal, women who have it are at a slightly elevated risk for developing breast cancer. For women with dense breasts, additional screening methods such as ultrasound or MRI may be recommended together with mammography to improve cancer detection rates. 40% of women think they should receive additional screenings, like MRIs or ultrasounds if they are identified to have dense breast tissue, but only 1/3 of those would consider genetic testing.

By combining genetic insights, family history, and other clinical factors like breast density, MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® calculates a woman’s five-year and remaining lifetime risk of breast cancer. If a woman is found to be at high risk, she then has multiple options available to her, including a change in medical management.

