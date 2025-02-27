Watch Now
New Products for Housing Design & Building Trends

Discover the top building, design, and home trends with Trade Show Treasure Hunters Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade from the International Builders show and Kitchen and Bath show in Las Vegas.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Their top finds include the latest in building materials from Owens Corning with PINK Next Gen Fiberglass and Duration Series Roof Shingles, to design with Rheem EcoNet Smart Thermostat, to functionality with Jackery’s Solar Generator 5000 Plus to style with Brondell NEW Jema Touchless Pull Down Kitchen Faucet.

For more information, visitBeTheBestHome.com.

