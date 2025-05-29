New Life Village provides a residential community where families seeking permanency for children impacted by foster care or trauma can seek healing in a safe and stable intergenerational Village.

The ribbon cutting and naming for New Life Village’s new athletic field and basketball court dedication is coming up on June 5. The court mural is a symbol of partnership and community honoring the journeys of our youth and the legacies of three cherished community heroes who supported New Life Village in a BIG way: Founding Board Member Eddie Adams Jr., Pastor Patrick Wheeler, and Master Deputy Christopher Former.

newlifevillage.org

