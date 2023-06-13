Watch Now
New Game Show 'Hey Yahoo!' Based on Most Popular Search Queries

"Hey Yahoo!" is a new series from the Game Show Network, based on the most popular Yahoo search queries. We're talking with actor-director turned-host Tom Cavanagh all about it.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 08:41:23-04

In the new half-hour original series, two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. Contestants are given the first half of a search and then have to fill in the blank based on what they think America is searching for.

For each correct answer, the dollar value of that answer is added to the team’s bank. At the end of three rounds of play, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to add an extra $10,000 to their winnings.

Based on the billions of searches a year happening on Yahoo Search, “Hey Yahoo!’ will bring friends and family together to fill in the blank with a modern twist.

You can watch "Hey Yahoo!" at 8 p.m. ET on the Game Show Network. For more information, visit GameShowNetwork.com.

