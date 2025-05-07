Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

New Gallup Research Sheds Light on Teacher Satisfaction & Burnout During Teacher Appreciation Week

As Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off, new research from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation offers data on the sentiments and experiences of today’s teachers.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Walton Family Foundation

The multi-year study of K-12 educators across the U.S. highlights the challenges teachers face, what they need to thrive, and how that directly impacts student success.

Romy Drucker, education program director at the Walton Family Foundation, joins us to help us better understand the findings and what they mean for the future of education.

For more information, visit WaltonFamilyFoundation.org.

