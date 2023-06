A new exhibit is now on display at the Tampa Museum of Art. It's called "Reframing Haitian Art: Masterworks from the Arthur Albrecht Collection."

It showcases a collection of paintings, sculptures, and framed maps. In all, there are more than 75 pieces from Haiti’s most prominent painters. Rarely seen by the public, the works present an overview of the major developments in Haitian painting from the 1960s-80s.

It's on display now through May 19, 2024. For more information, visit TampaMuseum.org.