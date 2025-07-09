New Book Series & Community Event Aim to Equip Kids with Essential Life Skills

Parents often wonder if their children are acquiring the essential life skills they need, such as financial literacy, time management, and self-confidence. Author and founder of Little Ledger Press, Barry Elwonger, seeks to address this gap through an engaging book series aimed at young readers.

Elwonger has introduced the "Brooke Will Not Be Broke" series, a collection of fun, story-based books designed to teach children financial literacy and other vital skills. By weaving lessons on managing money and time into playful narratives, Elwonger not only entertains but also educates kids, making learning enjoyable.

Joining him to support literacy is Antonio Brown, founder of the Competitive Readers Coalition. This local nonprofit incentivizes reading by offering kids free haircuts at Central Station Barbershop for their reading time—a creative approach to enhance literacy in the community. The Coalition also provides books and mentorship to children in underserved areas, helping to bridge the literacy gap.

Both organizations will come together for a community event, the Book Fair and Plant Swap, at Grand Central Brewhouse on Saturday, July 20 from 2 to 5pm.

The event promises to feature several local authors, including Elwonger and his daughter Brooke, promoting not only reading but also sustainable gardening practices through a plant swap. Admission is free and open to all ages, making it a family-friendly outing.

For more information about the initiatives, resources, and the upcoming event, visit Little Ledger Press or Competitive Readers Coalition.