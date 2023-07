Many of us have heard how women make 82 cents for every $1 earned by a man. But what can women do to up their game and start earning more?

Sharon Lechter, financial expert and author of "How Money Works for Women" joins us.

The book is designed to help you conquer the money milestones you may face at each stage of life so you can design your financial future.

