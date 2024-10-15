New Analysis: Energy Tax Credits are an Economic Boom

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Clean Power Association

A new analysis, commissioned by the American Clean Power Association and conducted by ICF, reveals that energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could deliver substantial economic benefits that will grow state economies by billions over the next ten years.

We're discussing what this means for Florida with Marian Van Pelt, ICF Senior Vice President and Division Leader for Climate, Energy, & Transportation.

