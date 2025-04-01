NCAA Women’s Final Four Returns to Tampa from April 4 - 6

One of America’s premier sporting events, the NCAA Women’s Final Four, returns to Tampa Bay in April for a record-breaking fourth time!

The Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee (TBLOC), University of South Florida, and Amalie Arena will host the 2025 Women’s Final Four on April 4 - 6 at Amalie Arena.

The three games – two national semifinal games on Friday, April 4 (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET) and the national championship game on Sunday, April 6 (3 p.m. ET) – will signify the conclusion of one of the most highly anticipated NCAA championships.

It's more than just three games – the NCAA and TBLOC have partnered with community leaders and organizations to develop social programs designed to leave a lasting impact, impression, and legacy on our community.

From Read to the Final Four to the Legacy Court at the Tampa Recreation Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund's significant support of Moffitt Cancer Center, the Women’s Final Four will once again leave an indelible mark on Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit NCAA.com/Womens-Final-Four.