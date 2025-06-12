Navigating Summer Break: Tips for Engaging Kids and Supporting Mental Health with BayCare

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Behavioral Health

Summer break is here and parents may be finding themselves juggling the joys and stresses of keeping their kids engaged and happy. To share valuable insights, we turn to Jenine Martin-Literski from BayCare Behavioral Health.

She talks about the importance of connecting with your kids, warning signs of mental health struggles, and what parents can do to help.

For more information and resources, visit BayCare.org or call 866-762-1743. In cases of severe mental health crises, individuals are urged to dial 988 for immediate assistance.