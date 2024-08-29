Watch Now
National Wellness Month: Top Wellness Picks from Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

We all want to look and feel our best and what better time to focus on making wellness a priority than National Wellness Month? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has you covered with some of her top wellness picks.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her top wellness picks this National Wellness Month.

Stay on track with your wellness goals with Smoothie King. Smoothie King’s mission is to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, with a vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey.

Eucerin offers skincare products such as Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion and Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion that are made specifically for different skin types and needs – so you can truly customize your skincare routine with products that reset standards for skincare.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s NEW! Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara is available at CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App.

Atom 2 Series Hearing Aids are the world’s #1 selling OTC hearing brand. No Doctor, hearing test or prescription required. Starting at only $189/pair.

