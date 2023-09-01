Major weather disasters impact the nation yearly, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. North America has experienced wildfires, devastating heat waves and record flooding this year. That’s why this National Preparedness Month its more important than ever, serving as a timely reminder that it is critically important to be ready before disasters and emergencies occur.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 13:23:18-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com