National Nutrition Month: Prolacta's Nutritional Options for Premature Infants

We're discussing the importance of nutrition for premature infants with Prolacta Bioscience.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Prolacta Bioscience

March is National Nutrition Month, and today we’re joined by Dr. Melinda Elliott, a neonatologist and Chief Medical Officer at Prolacta Bioscience, to discuss the importance of nutrition for premature infants.

If your baby was born very prematurely, ask specifically for Prolacta's 100% human milk-based fortifiers. Studies show these fortifiers can help the most vulnerable preemies come home sooner and healthier.

For more information, visit Prolacta.com.

