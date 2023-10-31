National Lung Cancer Screening Day is November 11

VA is proud to participate in the second annual National Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Day on November 11, 2023. This significant day coincides with Veterans Day, emphasizing VA's commitment to delivering best-in-class care to Veterans.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among cancer-afflicted Veterans and one of the most common. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated for lung cancer every year across VA medical facilities. However, when caught early, lung cancer is treatable.

That is why early detection through screening is so important. It’s also why early detection is a central pillar of Cancer Moonshot, which is mobilizing efforts toward achieving two clear goals: to prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and to transform the experience of people who are touched by cancer.

Joining us is Dr. Chris Slatore, Chief Consultant from the National Center for Lung Cancer Screening at the Veterans Health Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs. We're discussing the VA’s lung cancer screening and treatment efforts, as well as cutting-edge lung cancer research and new, innovative treatments for cancer that can help Veterans live longer, healthier lives.

For more information, visit cancer.va.gov.