National Hair Loss Month: It's a condition that affects 80 percent of Americans... both men and women. Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler talks about some treatments.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 13:25:15-04
National Hair Loss Month: It's a condition that affects 80 percent of Americans... both men and women. Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler talks about some treatments.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com