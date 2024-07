Sink your teeth into more fin-tastic programming this summer. Sharkfest is back and ready to bite!

Ecologist Dr. Mike Heithaus is an expert on predator-prey interactions and is featured in two Sharkfest specials. He joins us to talk about what it's all about!

This four-week event will air on National Geographic networks and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

For more information, visit NationalGeographic.com.