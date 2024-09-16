Must-Haves for Welcoming a New Bundle of Joy with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Welcoming a new bundle of joy? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with the latest and greatest to add to your registry and help you get through that first year.

Pregnancy+ is an intuitive mobile app designed with new parents in mind, offering an inside look at baby’s development with 3D models so that expecting parents can easily follow baby’s journey. To download Pregnancy+ visit www.philips-digital.com/pregnancy-new or scan the QR code.

Pure Bliss™ by Similac® offers organic formulas in powder and ready-to-feed options and a European-made infant formula for complete nutrition for babies.

For relief that parents can trust, Infants’ TYLENOL® Dye-Free Cherry temporarily relieves your child’s minor aches and pains including fever, sore throat & headache. It starts to work on fever in just 15 minutes.

The new Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Hydrogel is uniquely designed to help combat uncomfortable eczema symptoms.