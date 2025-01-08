Watch Now
Must-Have Smarter Home & Lifestyle Products from CES 2025

Discover the hottest smart home and lifestyle tech innovations at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show with Kathryn Emery, a 20+ Year Home Improvement &amp; Lifestyle Maven, and Chip Wade Celebrity Craftsman.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Highlights they found from the show floor included:

  • Swann Security Max Ranger 4K latest cameras and doorbells
  • Eco Flow Delta Pro 3 Whole House Backup System
  • Oneisall Cozy C1 Smart Grooming Vacuum
  • Helios Heated Jackets and Vests

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

