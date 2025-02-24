Must-Have Products To Keep You Looking & Feeling Your Best

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Looking to refresh your beauty and wellness routine? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some must-have products to keep you looking and feeling your best!

The Garnier Whole Blends Honey Water Moisture Restoring Collection is blended with amino acids, nutrients and minerals of Honey Nectar & Floral Water and is infused with a fragrance of blooming white rose & fresh citrus notes, resulting in visibly smooth hair and healthy scalp with up to 100 hours of locked-in hydration.

The original Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Strawberry is the perfect lip balm for your daily beauty routine, with a fresh fruity fragrance, natural strawberry extract, Vitamin E, and ultra-moisturizing lanolin.

NEW Secret Clinical Dry Spray provides clinically proven 72 hour sweat protection against three types of sweat: stress, heat and activity.

Nails.INC It’s Topless 4-in-1 polish crushes the biggest manicure challenge…Time.