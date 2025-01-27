Must-Have Essentials To Kick off 2025 With Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O’ + Co

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell shares some must-haves to help kick off the New Year!

A Dry January & 2025 Must Have: Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling



Josh Cellars is expanding its beloved portfolio with its first-ever non-alcoholic selection, Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling.

Just in time for Dry January, this delicious offering is as vibrant and refreshing tasting as Josh Cellars Prosecco, just without the alcohol content.

Made in the Prosecco region of Italy by the brand’s 5 th generation Italian winemaking team, it’s the go-to bubbly choice for everyday enjoyment and celebrations. Whether enjoyed chilled on its own or in a non-alcoholic spritz or mocktail, it’s the perfect beverage to enjoy in 2025.

New Year Must Have for Your Home: Febreze Plug Scent Booster



New Year Refresh for Your Home, Febreze is introducing its freshest innovation, the Febreze PLUG Scent Booster, offering a whole new level of long-lasting scent you can control.

With three intensity settings, you can effortlessly customize the scent levels to suit your mood or occasion.

Plus the illuminated Boost button lets you enjoy an extra burst of fragrance for 40 minutes.

Its six-foot cord provides increased placement flexibility, so you can position the device in hard-to-reach areas of your home and uses existing plug refills, allowing you to continue enjoying your favorite Febreze PLUG scents.

With over 30 PLUG refill scents there are endless options to keep your home smelling fresh.

Available at Amazon and Major Retailers nationwide, starting at $9.99

Two-Step Approach To Healthier Hair in 2025: Pura D’or Clinically Formulated Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner Set



Offers Double the Strength for Healthier Looking Hair featuring twice the concentration of 17 key active ingredients for thicker-looking and more manageable hair.

Contains Premium Natural and Organic Ingredients like natural extracts and select organic ingredients designed to help address common hair and scalp issues like irritation and dryness.

Boosts Volume and Thickness for both men and women to achieve fuller-looking and thicker-looking hair.

Safe and Nourishing with the inclusion of Aloe Vera, which provides moisture hydration, and nourishment along with Argan Oil and Red Korean Seaweed that protects the hair shaft, reduces breakage, and contributes to healthier-looking hair. Versatile for all hair types: thinning, dry, damaged, or color-treated hair.

Available at Purador.com, Amazon & Costco for $49.99

New Year Learning Must Have for Kids: Reading Eggs

