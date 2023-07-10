Must-Have Amazon Prime Day Deals for the Whole Family

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell is helping us spot the savings with some “Must Have” Prime Day deals for the whole family!
STORYPOD | Save $20-$30 on Amazon from July 11-12
- Brain-building audio play for 0-6-year-old kids with a variety of child-development-focused formats – yarn figurines, books, activity cards, tokens, and much more.
- Supports parents with screen- and guilt-free “edutainment” across their children’s developmental journey. It’s not a toy, it’s an audio-learning system your child can use from birth to elementary school.
- You’ll find something to soothe the daily bedtime routine, engage listening and learning across every product mapped to specific ages and stages - from yarn figures for the littlest ones, books to spark early reading interest and literacy skills to interactive trivia cards and story tokens for older kids, and lastly recordable stickers for traveling parents or faraway relatives.
- PRIME DAY DEAL: Storypod is normally $99.99, get it $20 off on Amazon for $79.99 / Storypod Age Sets is regularly $139.99, get $30 off on Amazon for $109.99 from July 11-12.
- For more information, visit: Storypod.tv
SNOW® LED Whitening Toothbrush | $69 on Amazon from July 11-12
- SNOW LED Whitening Electric Toothbrush features cutting-edge technology and a blue LED light whitening system to whiten while it cleans
- With 31,000 brush strokes per minute, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque and stains for a brighter smile.
- Plus it has four unique brushing modes: Clean, Whiten, Polish, and Sensitive, allowing you to personalize your dental care routine.
- It's also Named Beauty Awards Winner by both Women’s Health and NewBeauty.
- PRIME DAY DEAL: Save over 50% when you shop on Prime Days. Regularly $149, it'll be $69 on Amazon from July 11-12.
- For more information, visit: TrySnow.com
Neuriva Ultra | Save 30% on Amazon from July 11-12
- Brain Health is important so adding Neuriva Ultra, a NEW daily brain health supplement, to your routine helps improve Mental Alertness in just one serving.
- Clinically tested ingredients help seven brain health indicators like Mental Alertness, Reasoning Memory, Focus, Concentration, Learning, and Accuracy.
- PRIME DAY DEAL: Save 30% when you shop on Prime Days. Regularly $61, it'll be $42.70 on Amazon July 11-12.
- For more information, visit: Neuriva.com
Ripple Foods on Amazon | Save 30% on Amazon from July 11-12
- Made without the Top 9 Allergens, always Vegan, and Certified Non-GMO, Ripple is dedicated to changing the standard of what plant-based foods can be by harnessing the protein power of the pea.
- Available in milkshake-like protein shakes with 20g of protein and creamy and versatile Milk products with 8g of protein.
- This Prime Day, you can get 30% off everything! Try their Variety Packs of Protein Shakes, On-the-Go Milks, and Shelf Stable Milks so you can try all the flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Original, and Oat+Protein Milk on Amazon.
- Variety Packs - $26.99
- 12 Shakes or 6-Pack of 32oz Shelf Stable Milks - $34.99
- For more information, visit: RippleFoods.com
Moonlight | Save 40% on Amazon from July 11-12
- The magic of Moonlite is simple – it’s the experience of reading together.
- Moonlite bridges the gap between traditional and digital books. The playful projections, vivid sound effects, and read-a-long features make this multisensory storytime and transforms the parent to Super Storyteller.
- Moonlite helps you create imagination-filled, interactive bedtimes that keep children engaged.
- Unlike a digital listening toy for a child to hold, Moonlite is a bonding experience as parent and child. With a simple clip-on projector to a smart device, grownups get cozy with a young child (from babies to about 5 years old) while holding their mobile phone as a story pops up on the ceiling or wall. The sound effects from the Moonlite App take read-me-a-story to a whole new level!
- The Starter sets come with a projector and 4 classic stories and famous characters such as Llama Llama, Frozen, Monsters Inc., Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and dozens more.
- PRIME DAY DEAL: All promoted items on Amazon including Gift Sets with 5 Stories, Story Collections with 4 Stories and all single stories are 40% off July 11-12th.
- For more information, visit: Moonlite.com