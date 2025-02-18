Music Therapy at Windmoor Healthcare in Clearwater

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Windmoor Healthcare

We're taking you to Windmoor Healthcare, learning all about the music therapy program they offer and the impact they've seen on patients.

Windmoor Healthcare provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for behavioral health and substance abuse to adults and older adults.

They're located at 11300 US Highway 19 N in Clearwater. For more information, visit Windmoor.com or call (727) 541-2646.