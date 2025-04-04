Music Legend Carlos Santana talks about the release of his latest album, “Sentient” and his latest bio, "Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender - The Illustrated Story of His Music Journey."

"Sentient" boasts 11 dazzling tracks featuring collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, Paolo Rustichelli, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Cindy Blackman Santana.

Scheduled for a May 27th release by Insight Editions, "Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender - The Illustrated Story of His Music Journey" offers rare, never-before-seen photography from Santana's archive--documenting more than fifty years of the iconic, multi-Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's life.

