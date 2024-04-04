'Mrs. Doubtfire' on Stage at the Straz Now - April 7

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony®-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

You can see MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Straz now through April 7. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.