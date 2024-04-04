Watch Now
'Mrs. Doubtfire' on Stage at the Straz Now - April 7

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa! You can see Mrs. Doubtfire at the Straz through April 7.
Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony®-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

You can see MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Straz now through April 7. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

