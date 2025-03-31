MOSI's 8K Digital Dome Theatre & Saunders Planetarium Opens Tomorrow - April 1!

MOSI is unveiling the brand-new 8K Digital Dome Theatre and Saunders Planetarium tomorrow, April 1. This state-of-the-art technology offers stunning, high-definition visuals, making space exploration more immersive than ever before!

As part of the grand opening, MOSI will be featuring artwork from the Space for Art Foundation, co-founded by astronaut Nicole Stott, a Bay Area native! She even painted with watercolors while living on the International Space Station, proving that science and creativity go hand in hand.

To celebrate, we're simulating how stars are formed! Space isn't empty. Gas and dust move around in space, sometimes clumping together to form objects. In a wire basket model of space, the balls represent the gas and dust particles. Turbulence in space (the hair dryer) causes these clouds to become denser.

MOSI is a hands-on science center dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.