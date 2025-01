Gasparilla time is here—and one of the highlights of Gasparilla, especially for children, are fireworks that light up the sky.

MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, helps us discover what makes fireworks burst in colors like red, purple, and gold. Surprise: it's metal!

