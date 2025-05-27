MOSI Mondays

Spots still open for summer camp from Pre-K through high school! Visit mosi.org

At our summer camp, kids don't just learn-they experience science in action. We use hands-on activities to explore. One of our camps is Fantastic Fliers where we explore the science of flight in a way that's fun, memorable, and meaningful.

Here's one of our favorite activities: whirly birds! Kids build these simple spinning flyers and experiment with blade length and weight to see what affects their flights It's a fun way to explore gravity, lift and air resistance.

Campers also put together their own foam airplanes. they test, tweak and launch them learning about thrust drag and design. It's a great blend of engineering and creativity!