MOSI Monday: Learning All About Water Sustainability & Why Only Rain Should Go Down the Drain

It's a MOSI Monday! Water sustainability is a topic of the upmost importance to the Bay Area, but how do you help kids understand it? We're learning more using MOSI's watershed model.

MOSI is also hosting Water Days on March 15. This family-friendly event will feature multiple stations with educational activities led by fantastic community partners, experts in the field, and MOSI instructors. The event aims to educate and empower the Tampa Bay community and frontline communities most affected by local issues related to stormwater and water sustainability.

For more information, visit MOSI.org/event/WaterDays.