In preparation for the grand opening of MOSI's new Digital 8k Dome Saunders Planetarium, we're talking astronomy! We're diving into how gravity impacts everything in space. From orbiting objects to star formation, and even the fabric of spacetime.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.