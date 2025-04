Earth Day - happening tomorrow, April 22 - is all about taking care of our planet! MOSI joins us to share how to build a hydro planter that uses water instead of soil, making it a great way to reuse plastic bottles and save water.

MOSI is a hands-on science center, dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.