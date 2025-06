Not only does the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) have amazing activities you can do at their camps, but they're also showing us a fun DIY project!

A solar oven uses the power of the sun and a little physics to create a tasty summer treat like s’mores.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.