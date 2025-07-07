Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MOSI Monday: Colorful Chemistry with Skittles

Today's MOSI Monday is showing how something as simple as candy can teach us about molecules, motion, and color mixing!
MOSI | Morning Blend
Posted

Today's MOSI Monday is showing how something as simple as candy can teach us about molecules, motion, and color mixing! With just Skittles, water, and a plate, kids and families can see diffusion in action - it's a colorful, hands-on way to learn basic chemistry.

Activities like this spark curiosity - why don't the colors mix right away? Why do some move faster than others? Diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to a low concentration. In the Skittles activity, the colored sugar dissolves in water and spreads out evenly, creating a rainbow pattern as the molecules move and mix.

At MOSI, it's all about connecting fun experiments like this to the broader picture of the world. Adults can do that as well this Friday, July 11 at Science After Dark. From 6 - 9pm, experience the museum, hands-on activities, samples of food, and adult beverages with no kids!

For more information, visit MOSI.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com