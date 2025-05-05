MOSI Monday: Adults Can Unleash Their Inner Scientist at Science After Dark!

Get ready for a grown-up night of science and fun at the Museum of Science & Industry! MOSI invites adults to leave the kids at home and join in for an enchanting evening at Science After Dark. This adults-only event allows visitors to explore the museum after hours, offering a unique chance to engage with science in a relaxed atmosphere.

Guests can expect an evening filled with excitement; catch a dazzling planetarium show, sip on refreshing drinks, and enjoy live music, along with delicious food samples. Highlights of the event include hands-on science experiences, encouraging adults to rediscover their curiosity and passion for learning.

On this MOSI Monday, we're demonstrating how light bends when it moves between materials like air, water or glass. Using the principle of "index of refraction," MOSI shows us how objects can appear to vanish or shift unexpectedly.

MOSI is located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.