Don’t let the kids have all the fun! At MOSI's adults-only Science After Dark, enjoy a sip of science with included beer and wine selections, appetizers, and liquid nitrogen ice cream.

On Friday, July 12 from 6 - 9pm, you'll be Diggin' Dinos, with hands-on science activities, planetarium shows, and demos on these amazing prehistoric creatures!

For more information, visit MOSI.org.