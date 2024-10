Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Join MOSI for a hair-raising evening at its first adult Halloween event: The Ghoulish Gala.

Get ready for a night of creepy delight as MOSI is transformed into a haunted haven that blurs the line between science and the supernatural.

It's happening on Saturday, October 26 from 6-8pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MOSI.org.