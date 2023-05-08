More Than Just a Room: How Airbnb Can Help You Travel Like a Local on a Budget

Want to travel like a local but on a budget? Airbnb is a great option for those looking to experience a destination authentically without breaking the bank.

Airbnb is expecting more than 300 million guests this year. To prepare, they're making the most extensive set of improvements ever, starting with the introduction of Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb. They're also launching more than 50 new features and upgrades that address top feedback from guests and hosts.

Rhonda Voo and Eric Alan, Airbnb private room superhosts, join us to discuss their experience of being hosts and the benefits, the new Airbnb Summer Release, and tips for new hosts looking to get started.

