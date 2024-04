Less than three years after launch, Breeze now offers 23 destinations from TPA; with 3 new routes starting in May to Myrtle Beach, Greenville/Spartanburg, and Orange County.

Airfares are down 44% on Breeze routes and destinations are up 20%!

Breeze CEO joins us to talk about more travel opens for Tampa Bay guests, more aircraft ordered, and the new Breeze credit card and loyalty program.

