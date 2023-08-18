Monster Truck Roars into Amalie Arena This Saturday

The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Tampa this weekend!

Two adrenaline-charged shows roar into Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 19. This is the first Monster Jam arena event back at this venue since 2019. World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The all-new ThunderROARus will be making its first appearance in Tampa this weekend!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MonsterJam.com.