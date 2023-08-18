Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Monster Truck Roars into Amalie Arena This Saturday

Monster Jam is coming to Amalie Arena this Saturday, August 19!
Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 08:34:20-04

The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Tampa this weekend!

Two adrenaline-charged shows roar into Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 19. This is the first Monster Jam arena event back at this venue since 2019. World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The all-new ThunderROARus will be making its first appearance in Tampa this weekend!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MonsterJam.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com