Monster Jam Coming to Tampa: We're Talking with the Driver of Sparkle Smash

The world’s most popular Monster Jam trucks and best drivers roar into Raymond James Stadium on February 1 & 2 for Stadium Championship Series West.

Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world-champion drivers take over Tampa for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. There are three competitions: racing, skills, and everyone’s favorite, Freestyle, where Monster Jam trucks defy the laws of physics and do the impossible.

Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Event Champion as they get to score the drivers in real-time based on their skills, stunts, and saves.

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday, where families can get up close and personal with these massive trucks, snap a selfie, meet their favorite drivers, and collect autographs. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, packed with family-friendly activities.

Arrive early and get revved up with Monster Jam Trackside, happening about an hour before the event. It’s packed with driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks, and epic giveaways that’ll get everyone pumped up before the action begins. Then, watch as the opening ceremonies set the stage for non-stop Monster Jam madness!

These aren’t just any drivers—they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing vertical two-wheel tricks, or tearing up the track in all-out racing, these drivers are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MonsterJam.com.